Isoko Leaders Condemn Youths Protest Over Abandoned Orogun-Emevpr Road Project

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The leadership of Emevor community in Isoko North Council of Delta State has condemned the protest by some youths from the community over an abandoned road project, saying they did not receive the backing of the traditional ruler or president-general or even the youth chairman.

At a press conference in Emevor, the Commissioner, representing Isoko Ethnic Nationality on the Board of DESOPADEC, Dr. Paul Oweh, said the protest was ill-conceived and targeted at maligning Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as someone who does not keep to his promise to the people.

On Monday, April 25, some youths from the community stormed the Ughelli-Asaba Highway in a protest, blocking the road for several hours and causing untold hardship to road users, in a bid to draw the attention of the governor to the deplorable state of Emevor-Orogun road, urging him to fulfil his promise last year to fix the road.

But Oweh stated: “This is purely blackmailing and the essence of this press conference is to state the fact as they are and, therefore, correct the wrong impression.

“Last year, the governor visited Emevor community on a campaign for Jude Ogbimi bye-election. At the event, I made a passionate appeal to the governor to help us construct certain roads that are vital to us.

“Graciously, he approved the construction of two kilometres on the Emevor bypass road and the construction of four kilometres of the first phase of the Emevor-Orogun road. As I speak to you, the two-kilometre bypass road has been awarded, completed and delivered.

“On the second promise, the governor invited me to his office about two weeks ago. In my presence, he called the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Noel Omodon, and directed him to prepare a memo to EXCO for approval for the four kilometres he promised on the Emevor-Orogun road.

“As at the time of the protest, the scoping and measurements of the road has been done and report already submitted by the field engineers to the ministry of Works, awaiting preparation of memo to EXCO meeting,” he said.

Oweh said the information was duly passed across to the community leadership and wondered why the youths chose to sabotage the efforts made so far.

He, therefore, appeals to all Emevor sons and daughters not to support any persons to set the community back.

He apologised to the governor, on behalf of the community, over the protest.

Agboro said the protest was a rebellion against the leadership of the community, as it never had their blessing.

The Guardian-Nigeria