1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Nov 13th, 2023

Isoko Indigenes Hail Humanitarian Affairs Minister Over Appointment Of Their Son, Osame Peterson

 

PORTRAIT AND MINISTER

(L) Hon Minister For Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu and Portrait Peterson (R)

LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Indigenes  of Isoko Community  of  Delta  state has commended the  Hon Minister For Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,  Dr Betta Edu for appointing their own  son Hon.  Portrait Peterson Osame  as Programme Manager, Rural Vocational Skill Acquisition  Programme Southern Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of Isoko Indigenes,  Chief Bako Oyibo Clement  said the appointment of Peterson Osame  is a great thing that has happened to  Isoko people, Delta state and Nigeria.

He stated that the action of the Hon Minister is a revelation of the bond of unity that is existing  in the country.

The Leader appealed to Governors, Ministers and other leaders in high places to emulate the action of Dr Betta Edu in granting appointments to more Isoko indigenes across the country.

While thanking Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori for the job he has done so far,  they, however appealed to the Governor to spread the present aura of development in the state to Isoko communities.

“Our amiable Governor, Rt (Hon) Oborevwori  no doubt  has shown some iota of administrative seriousness and development  since he assumed office. While thanking him for the efforts so far, we are appealing to him  for the appointment of more of our children and spreading of development to our communities,” the group appealed.

Before his recent Federal appointment, Portrait Peterson Osame who hailed from Ivori Irri in Isoko South local government area of Delta State could be said to have broken the tribal or state barriers in clenching  appointment even as  non indigene of Cross Rivers State.

In 2015, he  was initially appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Immediate Past Governor of Cross River State Sen (Prof) Ben Ayade on Social Housing. He was reappointed in 2019 as SSA on Appointees Performance Monitoring.

Osame attended Ighogbadu Primary School and Domdomingos College all in Warri, Delta State.

He equally attended Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State and University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State where he studied Political Science.

 

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close