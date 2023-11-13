Isoko Indigenes Hail Humanitarian Affairs Minister Over Appointment Of Their Son, Osame Peterson

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Indigenes of Isoko Community of Delta state has commended the Hon Minister For Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu for appointing their own son Hon. Portrait Peterson Osame as Programme Manager, Rural Vocational Skill Acquisition Programme Southern Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of Isoko Indigenes, Chief Bako Oyibo Clement said the appointment of Peterson Osame is a great thing that has happened to Isoko people, Delta state and Nigeria.

He stated that the action of the Hon Minister is a revelation of the bond of unity that is existing in the country.

The Leader appealed to Governors, Ministers and other leaders in high places to emulate the action of Dr Betta Edu in granting appointments to more Isoko indigenes across the country.

While thanking Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori for the job he has done so far, they, however appealed to the Governor to spread the present aura of development in the state to Isoko communities.

“Our amiable Governor, Rt (Hon) Oborevwori no doubt has shown some iota of administrative seriousness and development since he assumed office. While thanking him for the efforts so far, we are appealing to him for the appointment of more of our children and spreading of development to our communities,” the group appealed.

Before his recent Federal appointment, Portrait Peterson Osame who hailed from Ivori Irri in Isoko South local government area of Delta State could be said to have broken the tribal or state barriers in clenching appointment even as non indigene of Cross Rivers State.

In 2015, he was initially appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Immediate Past Governor of Cross River State Sen (Prof) Ben Ayade on Social Housing. He was reappointed in 2019 as SSA on Appointees Performance Monitoring.

Osame attended Ighogbadu Primary School and Domdomingos College all in Warri, Delta State.

He equally attended Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State and University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State where he studied Political Science.

