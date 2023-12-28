Isoko Ethnic Nationality Plans To Build Their Own Independent Power Plant From Proceeds Of PIA

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Isoko ethnic Nationality of Delta state are demanding a lasting solution to the perennial power outage by taking advantage of the 2023 electrical act to build their own independent power plant from the proceeds of Petroleum Industry Act implementation and other sources.

Isoko has the highest onshore crude Oil production and huge gas reserves in Nigeria but ironically the lack of electricity in the communities is affecting businesses like this barber shop running on generators.

In this summit are natives, including national assembly members, they are here to proffer solutions to the energy challenge in their area.

The 2023 Electricity Act signed by President Bola Tinubu provides an opportunity to realize their ambition but they need the support of the state government to make it effective.

The summit also provides an avenue for some youths to be empowered, to set up their enterprises after being trained.

Awards were given to some exceptional youths of Isoko origin

TVC News

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com