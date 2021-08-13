Isoko Community Rejects Health Centre Built, Equipped By Akpabio

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leadership of Ewrokpe Community in Emede, Isoko South Council of Delta State, has rejected a health centre built and equipped by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Representatives of the ministry, who travelled to the state to commission the project, were reportedly stranded at the venue, as no community or council representative was on the ground to acknowledge and receive the project.

State Project Coordinator, Port Johnson Reginald, told The Guardian that the council cited inappropriate fencing, and the Federal Government’s refusal to demolish an old post office which habours a poor widow and her son as reasons it could not accept the project on behalf of the community.

Reginald also blamed the development on the council’s insistence that the health centre could not share the same entrance with an MTN mast in the premises.

The facility awaiting commissioning and handover comprises well furnished and equipped consulting rooms, male and female wards, pharmacy and dispensing units, laboratory treatment, and injection room, offices and store.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, who was represented by the Director of Economic Empowerment (EED) of the ministry, Philip Ndiomu, said the ministry would review the issues and make budgetary provisions to ensure they are addressed and handed over to the state.

While handing over a block of six classrooms at Uwheru Town, Ughelli North Council to the state government, he expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to redressing the inequalities in the Niger Delta region by improving the quality of lives of the people.

Akpabio pointed out that the project remained one of the gains and achievements of the Federal Government’s Change Agenda and President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership

He noted that two other blocks of classrooms were completed and commissioned at Nneise and Tombia in Imo and Bayelsa states.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo, who was represented by the Deputy Director Housing and Urban Development, Bala Agbu Tsoken, restated the government’s commitment towards improving the educational conditions of the Niger Delta people.

On his part, President General of Uwheru Community, Chief Igbedi Macpherson, commended the Buhari administration and the ministry for considering Uwheru Kingdom for the gesture, noting that education was the best legacy in every society.

The Guardian