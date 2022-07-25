Isoko Community Insists On  Sustaining  Protest Against AGIP Oil Company

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Idheze community in Isoko South Council of Delta State has vowed to continue with their peaceful protest against the neglect by Nigeria Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC).

The community women started the protest on July 6 by barricading the road leading to oil wells operated by NAOC, saying until their demands were met, they would not allow the company to have access.

After 19 days of being in the bush under the rain and without any meaningful response from NAOC, the people have vowed to continue with the protest and blockade of the company’s access to oil wells in Idheze community.

Giving update on the protest, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Idheze community, Mr. Power Okpure, said the attitude of NAOC had vindicated the community, which had insisted that the Italian firm is only interested in getting oil and gas without thinking about the development and welfare of the community.

“It is very unfortunate that after 19 days of protest, NAOC has refused to accede to our demands and we are prepared to sustain the agitation which is our right and legal obligation of NAOC,” Opure asked.

But responding to an enquiry on the community’s position, NAOC said it had always operated responsibly.

The Guardian-Nigeria