Irate Protesting Youths Pull Down Atiku-Okowa Billboard In Delta State

LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A video of irate protestors tearing down a billboard for Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has recently gone viral on the internet.

The incident occurred in Delta state, the home state of Delta state governor and Peoples Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa. The angry protesters hailed those who were up pulling down the Billboard.

To judge by the footage, the demonstrators were actively trashing party campaign materials.

At the Udu junction in Warri, Delta state, some of them observed the billboard standing proudly and decided to remove it.

Reports said the demonstrators took to the streets in a show of anger at the continuing shortage of petrol and currency.

Numerous demonstrations have taken place since the Naira and fuel shortages hit the country, and this is no longer news.

A demonstration was reported a few days ago in the state of Oyo, while another was reported not too long ago in the state of Ogun.

