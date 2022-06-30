Insecurity: Ughelli Descendants Debunk  Report Of Presence Of Herdsmen In Monarch’s Palace

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As concerns grow over the spate of killings across Nigeria, Ughelli Descendants Union has described as false and malicious a trending online audio that the Ovie of Ughelli kingdom, Oharisi the III, welcomed suspected herdsmen into his palace in Ughelli.

Addressing newsmen, the President General of Ughelli Descendant Union, Pius Omubaye who spoke on behalf of the twenty-two communities in the kingdom said the Ughelli Monarch never received suspected herdsmen into his palace nor allowed them enter lands and forests owned by the twenty-two communities of Ughelli kingdom.

The Ughelli Descendant Union said the false and mischievous online audio was meant to tarnish the good name of the Ovie of Ughelli kingdom and cause panic and fear among all residents of the Ughelli kingdom.

The union speaking through Pius Omubaye, however, urged the top hierarchy of security agencies and President Muhammadu Buhari to stem the pace of insecurity and killings across Nigeria.

He said the communities align with other ethnic nationalities who have been calling on the federal government to check the activities of herdsmen, armed bandits and kidnappers in parts of the country.

He urged indigenes and non-indigenes of Ughelli kingdom to be on the alert and report suspicious movements to security agencies or personnel of Ughelli Bakassi which has been directed to comb the forests of Ughelli kingdom and fish out suspected herdsmen believed to be hiding there for unknown reasons.

Dailypost