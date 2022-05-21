Insecurity: Delta State Blames FG For Handling Nnamdi Kanu Issue With Levity

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government on Thursday blamed the Federal Government for handling the issue of Nnamdi Kanu with levity, saying it would not have reached alarming level if it was given the serious attention it deserved.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the executive meeting held at Government House, Asaba.

He said: “We also believe that if the Federal Government had treated the issue of Nnamdi Kanu well, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now.

“Let me assure you, however, that security agencies have been put on red alert to ensure that our people go about their business legally and lawfully.

“Nobody is happy about what is happening in the South East because it is affecting the economy of the region and so we are appealing to those asking people to stay at home to look for other means of agitating for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.”

He also disclosed that the state government decided to invest N5.1 billion in the construction of an international conference centre in Asaba, the state capital.

Aniagwu said the construction of the centre had become necessary as the state capital continued to develop into a mega city.

According to him, the state government intends to complete the project within 12 months and had also approved 35 per cent mobilisation fee for the contractor to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

“Although we have an events centre, it doesn’t serve the purpose of an international conference centre, where different break-out rooms and committee meetings are usually held; hence, the need to have something of a world-class standard, like the one in Abuja.

Aniagwu further said Exco also approved the construction of a cottage hospital at Ovwor-Olomu at a total cost of N423 million, adding that the Exco also approved several roads for construction.

Other decisions taken at the Exco meeting, he said, were the repudiation of the mini sports arena in Koko in Warri North, approval of N543 million as compensation for verified property owners at the defunct Abraka market in Asaba, while 10 projects were reviewed due to the rising cost of materials.

The Guardian-Nigeria