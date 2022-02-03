Infidelity: No One Can Condemn Me Because Christ Is In Me-Sammie Okpos

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBORODAY)-Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, has revealed that he wasn’t controlled by the flesh but by the Spirit of God.

Okposo made this known in a recent Instagram post on Wednesday, where he stated that there was no condemnation for him.

This comes barely a week after the singer received online backlashes when he publicly confessed to cheating on his wife, with a woman he met in the United States.

In his latest post, he wrote, “There is no condemnation for me. I am in Christ Jesus. I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me.

“The spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead lives in me. No one can condemn me because Christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me. Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in Christ. I am justified by faith. I have peace with God through Jesus Christ.

“I, therefore, walk in the spirit and I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh. The grace of God that brings salvation is available, sufficient and working for me.”

It was earlier reported by The PUNCH that Okposo suspended himself from ministry after he publicly apologised to his wife and family for infidelity.

In the heat of the public conversation on the alleged infidelity, he removed himself from public spaces by deactivating his social media platforms last Wednesday.

The singer, however, returned to Instagram on Monday and set his account to private, thereby shielding non-followers from viewing his posts.

Punch