Inferno Burns Little School Girl To Death, Injure Two Others In Urhobo Community

LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY0-A little school girl has burnt to death with two others severely injured in a fire outbreak at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that the fire outbreak occurred at Ajanesan street opposite Oghara Police Station and was caused by a motorcycle conveying petrol in jerry cans due to fuel scarcity on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle‘s stand while on transit, scratched the road resulting to fire that engulfed the petrol in jerrycans.

Caravans housing shops with properties worth thousands of naira were also damaged in the inferno.

