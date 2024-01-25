INEC Promises To Remain Neutral In Delta State Re-Run

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to maintain its neutrality in the conduct of the Delta House of Assembly Feb. 3, re-run election.

Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said this at a meeting with state chairmen of political parties in the state on Wednesday in Asaba.

”INEC is not a political party; we are not sponsoring any candidate for the election.

“So we shall remain neutral and shall conduct this election with high sense of professionalism and neutrality,” he said.

Udoh-Tom said that INEC was mandated to conduct the re-run election in Burutu 1 constituency and Ethiope West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, following judgment by the Appeal Court over litigations arising from the 2023 general election.

“It is based on this that we have decided to invite you for this meeting and there is need for us to carry every citizen along in our preparation for the election,” he said.

Udoh-Tom said that the election would be conducted in four polling units in Burutu II Constituency and 37 polling units in Ethiope West Constituency.

“INEC as a law abiding citizens has fixed Feb. 3, for the re-run election,”he said.

Udoh-Tom also said that the meeting was aimed at disseminating information to supporters of political parties on the need to abide by the rules.

He also said that the commission had been meeting with various bodies as well as putting in place machineries that would make the election a success.

“Non-sensitive materials have been put in place, various meeting are being held, meetings with transporters are being done.

“And training of staff for the election is on-going,” he said.

Udom-Tom appealed to political leaders to advice their supporters to abide by the rules.

“I wish to plead with leaders of political parties to inform their supporters to be ruling and play the game according to the rule as well as eschew bitterness and violence.

“We shall succeed with their cooperation in the election, come Feb. 3, 2024. And you will recall that the 2023 general election was successful because of their cooperation.

”We are now appealing to us that it is time to go back to the field for this and respect the spirit of partnership.

“At the end of the day, it is only one person that will win this election for each of the constituency and that person that will win is from Delta and not a foreigner,” he said.

He added:“The people should all accept the winners and know that tomorrow it can also be their turn to win.

“Therefore I solicit for your cooperation and support in this forthcoming election so that the objective of the election shall be meant and we will come back successful.”

Udoh-Tom assured that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be used for the election.

“Before now we have activated our BVAS and as we speak they are being configured for each of the polling units where the election will hold,” he said.

MewsGuru

