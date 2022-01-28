INEC Laments Non-Collection Of Hundreds Of Voters Cards In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has complained of non collection of hundreds of voters’ cards in Warri South Local Government Area by residents.

The INEC Operation Officer in charge of Warri South Local Government Area, Mr Kevin Emielu made the complain in a media an interaction with our correspondent who was at the INEC for the ongoing voters registration exercise on Tuesday 26th January, 2022.

He expressed dismay that some residents of the local government area that registered as far back as 2011 were yet to collect their voters’ cards

Emielu bitterly noted such residents had approached his office for the exercise again.

He specifically mentioned that voters’ cards of 2011, 2014 and 2018 were among the lots that were yet to be collected by their owners at as the time of the media chatEmielu therefore appealed to those concerned to come for the collection of their voters’ cards

He had earlier disclosed that voters’ cards of those that registered for the exercise last year will be ready for collection by March this year

Emielu remarked that response for the exercise was encouraging but for the challenge of non-collection of the cards.

Delta State News Bulletin