Published On: Tue, Jul 27th, 2021

INEC Commences Physical Voter Registration Across Delta State


LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has commenced the in-person phase of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise across the twenty five local government areas of Delta State.
The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Monday Udoh-Tom, made this known while speaking during the launch of the exercise at the INEC headquarters in Asasa, the state capital.
Mr. Udoh-Tom noted, twenty six operational centers have been established across the state and urge those who have completed the online process to make themselves available for the in-person registration.
Some residents of Asaba who completed the in-person registration exercise at the INEC state headquarters, described the process as convenient.
The in-person aspect of the continuous voter registration exercise has been scheduled to run for one year.
Radio Nigeria

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

