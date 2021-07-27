INEC Commences Physical Voter Registration Across Delta State

Share This























LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has commenced the in-person phase of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise across the twenty five local government areas of Delta State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Monday Udoh-Tom, made this known while speaking during the launch of the exercise at the INEC headquarters in Asasa, the state capital.

Mr. Udoh-Tom noted, twenty six operational centers have been established across the state and urge those who have completed the online process to make themselves available for the in-person registration.

Some residents of Asaba who completed the in-person registration exercise at the INEC state headquarters, described the process as convenient.

The in-person aspect of the continuous voter registration exercise has been scheduled to run for one year.

Radio Nigeria