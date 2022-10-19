Indian Man In Trouble Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of 17-Year-Old Girl In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 19 (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Police Command has arrested an Indian, one Gange, for alleged sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl (name withheld) in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Guardian learnt that the girl was reportedly abused sexually on Sunday and the incident devastated the teenager as she is going through pain.

An uncle of the victim, Mr. P. Chigozie said the Indian called on his niece on Sunday morning to assist him in cooking and other domestic issues.

He said: “Two of my nieces just finished the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and they went to look for jobs instead of staying at home. “They went to the company ‘Wonder Pack’ along Onitsha-Asaba Expressway, the company offered them cleaning jobs, as the only vacant jobs available and told them that they will be helping them in cooking also when the need arises.

“On Sunday morning, one of the Indian bosses, Mr. Gange called my niece to come to the company, and assist in buying things in the market and cook because they stayed in the lodge inside the company.

“My niece went there at about 9:00 a.m. and we waited for her till 6:00 p.m. without hearing from her, we tried her number and it was switched off.

“At about 7:00 p.m. my family members moved to the company, on getting to the gate, the police officers refused us entry into the company, saying that our sister was not there. “We left and reported the matter to the police station, but the police asked us to go home and wait till Monday morning to see if the girl might come back.

“She called us in the night and we quickly moved to the company on getting there, we saw the police officer who earlier denied knowledge of my niece’s presence, pushing her naked and looking pale.

“My niece said when she came that Sunday morning, her boss offered her a drink, praising her for previous hard work. After drinking, she said she did not remember anything again, until about 4:00 a.m. when she saw herself inside the wardrobe.”

Mr. Chigozie said the family informed the police who stormed the company and arrested the Indian.

Contacted, the Command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe said the suspect has been arrested.

“We are yet to ascertain whether he did it or not until the investigation is concluded,” he said.

The Guardian-Nigeria