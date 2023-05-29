Inauguration: Delta Gov. Oborevwori Celebrates Okowa, Pledges Special Attention To Warri

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday stated that Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the State, will be given special attention under this administration.

While delivering his inaugural speech in Asaba after taking his oath of office, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori pledged to run an open and responsive government that meets the needs and aspirations of Deltans.

According to Oborevwori, “I represent consolidation and advancement; consolidation because I am continuing from where the previous government stopped, and advancement because I am advancing Delta State to greater heights in inclusive economic growth, human capital development, infrastructure renewal, and peace and security. I am committed to making life richer, better, and more fulfilling for our people.

The issues that confront this administration are not new. They are about improving the quality of life of our people, about building bridges of social cohesion, about giving our people the hope of a better tomorrow, and about accelerated development”.

“The process for the development of the business hub of the state has already commenced with the establishment of Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) saying that, before the ongoing Storm Water Project will be completed, the government will commence efforts at giving Warri and its environs a total facelift. Similarly, the ongoing rehabilitation work on the Warri Township Stadium will be expedited.?

As the longest-serving Speaker of the House of Assembly, I have learnt the importance of setting the priorities of the government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programs, and partnering with the executive for their successful implementation. I am, therefore, well positioned to deliver good governance to our people” he asserted.

“ I wish to pay tribute to my predecessor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his patriotism and deep sense of public service. Governor Okowa took over the mantle of leadership of this State at a very precarious time in the history of our country.

“In addition to the massive disruptions caused by COVID-19, the country went through two recessions at different times in the last eight years. But thanks to Governor Okowa’s discipline, wisdom, prudent management of the economy, and political insight, Delta State not only survived, but it also came out stronger.

“Indeed, I celebrate Governor Okowa for his fiscal discipline, and groundbreaking strides in human capital development, infrastructure renewal, technical and vocational education, as well as peace-building” he stated.

“Today marks the beginning not only of a new administration, but of an era that will advance Delta State to greater heights in people-centred policies, human capital development, and infrastructure renewal. With what has been achieved by the immediate past administration, the new government is poised to ADVANCE the state through the MORE agenda, which stands for Meaningful development;

Opportunities for all; Realistic reforms; and Enhanced peace and security” he said.

He then promised to sustain and expand the existing entrepreneurship development programs to encourage the creation of more small-scale businesses, thus creating jobs whilst reducing crime and anti-social activities among the youths while assuring Deltans that all ongoing projects – roads, bridges, schools, and other physical infrastructure will be completed.

He reiterated that the civil service will be accorded top priority to boost its efficiency and enhance its service delivery stating that, merit will be the yardstick for elevation into top management positions to encourage the entry into and retention of the best brains in the public service.

Furthermore, he said that his administration will render all the necessary support to the judiciary to enable it to carry out its functions without let or hindrance.

Meanwhile, the Immediate Past Governor of the State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa thanked Deltans for the support afforded to him during his eight years at the helm of affairs of the state.

