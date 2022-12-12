Impostors In Chatham House

Share This





















By Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo

LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Monday the 5th day of December, 2022 marks one of the lowest and darkest moments in the annals of the Chatham House when a group of charlatans from Nigerian staged a show of shame there .

The quacks , tried to deceive Nigerians and the world with their false claims of their capacity to take Nigerians out of the pit they dug and pushed them in to perish but for devine providence

The arrangement of questions and answers in the event was a clear indication that Chatham House, in that moment of tangling with the chalatans from Nigeria lost its prestige and reputation as the world-leading source of independent analysis, informed debate and influential ideas on how to build a prosperous and secure world for all .

Nigerians should beware of these charlatans who try to sweet talk them of a brighter and greater tomorrow . The charlatans and their principal pretends to possess knowledge of the problems of Nigeria and how to solve them when they know that they lack the capacity to safe Nigeria and get her out of the woods.