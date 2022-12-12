1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Dec 12th, 2022

Impostors In Chatham House

MALCOLM OMIRHOBO .

By  Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo

LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Monday the  5th day  of December, 2022 marks one of the lowest and darkest  moments in the annals of the   Chatham House  when a group of charlatans from Nigerian staged a show of shame there .

The  quacks ,  tried  to deceive Nigerians and the world with their  false claims of their capacity  to take Nigerians out of the pit they dug and pushed them  in to perish but for devine providence

The arrangement of questions and  answers in the event was a clear indication that  Chatham House, in that moment of  tangling with the chalatans from Nigeria  lost its   prestige and  reputation  as the   world-leading source of independent analysis, informed debate and influential ideas on how to build a prosperous and secure world for all .

Nigerians should beware of these  charlatans who try to sweet talk them of a brighter and greater tomorrow .  The  charlatans and their principal pretends to possess knowledge of the problems of Nigeria and how to solve them   when they know that they lack the capacity to safe Nigeria and get her out of the woods.

 

