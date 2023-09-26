Ika Communities Hail Delta Gov For Continuation Of Connective Road Projects

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents in the agrarian communities of Ika North East of Delta state have commended the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori for the continuation of roads connecting their communities to others and transporting their farm produce to boost local commerce.

The people expressed their delight during an inspection tour by the commissioner for works(rural and riverine roads) Charles Aniagwu to their area to see some ongoing road and drainage projects.

More than 60 percent of the over 400 ongoing projects inherited by the administration of governor sheriff Oborevwori are situated in rural areas.

The commissioner for works and rural roads, visited Akumazi, a farming community in Ika North East on the directive of the state governor to ascertain the level of work on the road and drainage projects.

This Ute-Ogbeje – Otolokpo Road links several communities while this Mission Road Akumazi-Umuocha connects the people to their farms here, as the people underscore its importance.

Other roads visited are Kingdom Hall /Obeh Road Umunede and Umunede – Owa-Alero Road and Umunede – Otolokpo Road, Ute – Erumu – Idumesah Road and Ute-Okpu-Ute Enugu road which is now completed.

The commissioner for works also noted how the government is addressing floods in these rural areas.

Though, the Delta state Government has awarded some new projects but expresses commitment to completing all ongoing projects inherited from previous administration to better the lots of the people.

TVC

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com