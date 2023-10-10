IGP Strategies Yield Results As CP Wale Abass Makes Delta Hot For Criminals

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With an estimated population figure of 5.6million people, Delta State is Nigeria’s 15th most populous state. And that is going by the 2019 projection of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The oil-rich state shares boundaries with big cities in Anambra, Edo, Ondo and Bayelsa states, exposing it to violent and big-time crimes, infringing on the security of life.

To this end, successive Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) gave priority attention to Delta, considering its uniqueness as a major oil producing state, as well as its strategic location with notable flashpoint states, such as Anambra, in the South East, with IPOB/ESN hostilities and activities Fulani herdsmen resulting in bloody clashes with farmers, not leaving out armed robbery cases, kidnapping, oil theft and pipeline vandalism that had become synonymous with criminals and armed militants.

It was in the midst of this, Wale Abass was posted to Delta State as Commissioner of Police, in the twilight of the last administration.

He had to reshuffle Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) based on the volatile nature of the affected areas. It was to ensure maximum efficiency of men and officers at every level of policing across the state, based on the peculiarities of areas involved.

Aliyu Shaba, DPO, Ovwian/Aladja, was moved to the Ekpan Division in Uvwie Local Government, regarded as one of the most notorious territories in terms of community youth restiveness, armed robbery, kidnapping and assassination.

At Eburumede Police Division, the officer in-charge, CSP Indifreke Iwok’s handling of the situation helped greatly in crime fighting and resolving civil matters, in the communities that could have resulted into communal clashes.

Stakeholders applauded the police command for some breakthroughs it recorded in getting rid of criminals terrorising residents for almost a decade. The arrest of a suspected dreaded armed robber (name withheld), was a huge relief to residents. He with his gang members had reigned terror of violent robbery, sea piracy, kidnapping, bank robbery, political assassinations, killing of policemen and carting away their rifles in parts of the state for almost 10 years.

Penultimate Wednesday, a group, Warri Urban Security Network (WUSN), applauded policemen for a job well done. Its chairman and secretary,

Chief Frank Onoriode and Dafe Okpako, said: “With this achievement, the police have been able to restore confidence in the public of their ability to subdue criminal elements in the society, no matter how deadly such gang may appear.

“We cannot thank enough CP Wale Abass for both the logistics and moral support he gave to his men in the course of actualising this feat. He has shown capacity and tenacity in way and manner he discharges his police duties and his records of achievements speaks for itself.”

The body also lauded Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, for retaining Abass: “Under the watch of Abass, the crime in the state reduced dramatically. He knows how to motivate his men and officers to achieve results. He gives operational support to his men and officers when it matters most.”

At Eburumede Divisional headquarters, operatives acting on the report of a kidnapped victim, whose car was intercepted at gun-point by a four-man gang on Uti Road in Uvwie Council, tracked the vehicle to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the leader of a syndicate that specialised in car theft and re-registration, was arrested at his residence in August 2023, and recovered stolen exotic cars sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

The South Professional and Transparency Initiatives (SSPTI), said:

“The entire geo-political zone can now heave a sigh of relief as the suspects and their gang operatives across various states in the region have been arrested.” Dr. Ugochukwu Alozie, chairman and Kayode Ayomide, publicity secretary, stated: “With the arrest of these notorious gang leaders, the region will witness some degree of peace as the gang constitutes a major percentage of the violent crimes being perpetrated in recent time.

“We are all aware of the various damages these gangs had done to law abiding citizens in the region, especially the souls they have taken during their operations. We sincerely want to appreciate the efforts of the police in Delta State for making the arrest possible. We urge them to sustain the tempo in the on going war against crimes in our society.

“We equally have it on record how the police in the state contributed immensely to bringing crime waves to its barest minimum, mostly with the arrest of some notorious criminals like; terrorising residents of Warri, Effurun and Udu for a very long time. They are responsible for the killing of the son of Orhunworun monarch in Udu.

“In addition to this, we saw residents of the troubled Ekpan community in Uvwie Local Government, recently commending police for the peace brought to their land through the disarmament initiatives that led to youths voluntarily surrendering their arms and ammunitions to the police, hereby, bringing the reign of terror unleashed by warring factions in their community to an end.

“The general consensus among residents and other stakeholders in and outside the state is for police to sustain this tempo in the interest of peace and safety of the lives and properties of residents.”

Sun News Online

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com