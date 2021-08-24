IGP Storms Delta, Urges Officers To Give Their Best In Crime Fighting

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Baba Usman visited Delta State Police Command headquarters recentky and had a moral boosting interactive section with officers and men of the command.

The IGP who was accompanied by the Force Medical officer CP Olubunmi A. Ogunsanwo, and the Force public relation officer CP Frank Mba had a power packed lecture with officers and men of the command.

He tasked officers to be professional while performing their duties, shun all form of corruption and also to be civil to members of the public.

On welfare of personnel, the IGP assured officers and men of the command that the police under his administration is doing all within its powers to boost the moral of the men in terms of better welfare and also assured all that a better insurance scheme is on top gear.

The IGP also spoke on the need for officers to key into and take advantage of the National Health Insurance scheme (NHIS) to help get better medical care while also noting that the police will establish specialist hospitals in the six geopolitical zones.

The Inspector General of Police encouraged officers and men to brace up and face hoodlums squarely because according to the slogan originated by the IGP (NEVER AGAIN WILL THE POLICE ALLOW THEMSELVES TO BE KILLED, NEVER AGAIN) noting that officers and men should be ready to give their best to preserve their life in order for them to be able to protect Nigerians.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali thanked the IGP for his fatherly disposition, love and care for personnel of the state, and also for the deployment of Mobile police force personnel for operation restore peace in the state which has brought calm and successes against crime and criminality in the state.

The CP assured the IGP that officers and men of the command have already keyed into his policing strategies and as such the Command will continue to make him proud.