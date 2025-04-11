IGP Commissions Newly Built Ogborikoko Divisional Hqtrs, Two Patrol Vehicles Donated By Tanitita Security

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTDAY)-It was all celebrations and excitement as the good people of Ugborikoko community in Uvwie LGA witnessed the commissioning of the newly built Ugborikoko Modern Police Station.

The building which was built and furnished by Tantita security service Nigeria LTD contains state of the art facilities which includes a constructed quarter guard post, a dedicated generator house, drainage construction to ensure a healthy and safe environment, and reconstruction of the police hall giving it a modern and functional design.

The commissioned project also includes two hilux vehicles for operational mobility, 30KVA soundproof generator and a 30KVA solar system to ensure uninterrupted power supply, CCTV cameras and computer systems to enhance surveillance and digital operations, television sets, air-conditioning units, fully equipped conference room and interrogation room.

The MD Tantita security services Nigeria LTD High Chief Kestin E. Pondi in his remark stated that as a private security with local roots and global reach, Tantita Security service Nigeria LTD understands that no society can thrive without peace and security.

He also noted that peace and security is a result of collaboration between the community and the government and the first line of defense of preserving peace in Nigeria is the Nigeria Police Force, therefore the decision to build the Police station is a mark of Tantita’s commitment to rebuild the peace in Warri and improve the security of lives and properties for all residence in warri, effurun and environs.

The building was commissioned by the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun Phd, NPM represented by the AIG Zone 5 AIG Salman-Dogo Garba Psc. Also in attendance was His Excellency the Governor of Delta State Rt Hon (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori who was represented by the Secretary to state Government Dr Kingsley Emu,

The commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, the representative of the commissioner of Police Oyo State Command, CP Johnson Adenola, other senior officers which includes two Deputy commissioner of Police, Assistant commissioner of Police, the DPO Ugborikoko Division CSP Temi Agbede Zuokuomor, Traditional rulers, religions leaders amongst others.

The Inspector general of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun PhD, NPM in his remarks thanked Tantita security service and the MD Tantita security services Nigeria LTD, the Managing director Tantita security services Nigeria LTD, High Chief Keston E. Pondi for making this project possible. The IGP also noted that the donation also reflects not only a commitment to the well being of the community but also a deep trust in the role the police force plays in maintaining peace, law and order. The IGP assured all that the new police station is not just a place where officers will work but also a place where the people can engage positively with the Police, and work together to build a safer and stronger community.

