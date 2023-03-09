Igbe  (Juju) Worshipers Endorse Omo Agege, Vow To Build Shrine In Delta Govt House

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Igbe Worshipper,(Traditional Juju) Madam Beartice Umukoro popularly known as Oniemo in Owhodokpopo has declared that all Igbe Worshippers have agreed to deliver Ovie Omo Agege come March 18th….

The well known juju Worshipper speaking on Friday to her Igbe faithfuls urged all of them to vote for Agege, declaring that it is now their turn to occupy Government House in Asaba. She said both Christians and Igbe people serve the same God and hope to have their shrine in Government House.

“We are all human being. The Christians have been occupying Government House, Asaba since 1999 and it is now our turn to occupy the place. They have Church in Government House so we too can build our shrine there.

“Everybody as from now should rub powder especially on the day of election and on the 29th of May, all Igbe Worshippers will be in Asaba for the swearing in. It is now our turn.

“We will do everything to push Omo Agege to Asaba. We did it for him to go to Abuja and we can do it this time,” Madam Umukoro vowed.

However, those close to the Worshippers were not too happy with this statement saying that it may annoy the Christians.