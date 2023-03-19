1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Mar 19th, 2023

Ifeanyi Okowa’s  Daughter Clinches Delta Assembly Seat

OKOWA AND DAUGHTER

LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, the daughter of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has won the Ika North/East Constituency seat for the Delta State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Okowa’s daughter won in the election conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The daughter of the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 25, 2023 elections scored 5035 votes out of the 5,298 valid votes in the Constituency.

Okowa-Daramola had campaigned with the slogan: “Our People First.”

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close