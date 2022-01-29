Ibusa Community Leader Calls On Okowa, CJN, IGPTo Intervene On Murder Of Kinsman, Fingers Ajudua

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Odogwu of Ibusa clan in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, His Highness, Nwanko Tony Nwaezeigwe has called on the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okonwa, National Judicial Council ( NJC), IGP and civil society organizations not to allow his kinsman, late Mr. Emeka Onianwa of Umuehea Quarters die in vain.

Dr. Nwaezeigwe wants immediate prosecution of the alleged prime suspect, Chief Fred Ajudua and his accomplices.

Dr. Nwaezeigwe, an activist and a Lecturer, in a press statement, gave the circumstance that led to the death of late Onianwa on April 13, 2015, and different tactic deployed by the prime suspect and his accomplices to make sure that the deceased never get justice.

Nwaezeigwe alleged that the deceased was half murdered on April 11, 2015 inside Fred Ajudua’s sitting-room under his supervision and the affirmative watching eyes of his wife, Mrs. Pat Ajudua (a. k. a Adankele),a member of Delta State House of Assembly.

He alleged that the corruption driven role being played by some officers of Nigeria Police and the state judiciary has thwarted many attempts to get justice for the deceased and his family , and it has also exposed how Ajudua had turned the police and the state judiciary to a pawn in his hand, using them to achieve whatever he so desires.

Nwaezeigwe alleged, “Ajudua used the Hon. Chief Judge of Delta State ,Justice Theresa Diai, Hon. Justice Onome Umukoro, and Chief Magistrate C. N. Ugeh, to subvert justice by illegally clamping Messrs Larry Onyezie and Emmanuel Halim, in prison in accordance with his monetary dictates. I am proving my case by the attached recorded audio phone conversation between Fred Ajudua and Justice Onome Umukoro on the subject matter of subverting justice against the two victims. In advancing the evidence as provided by the recorded audio telephone conversation between Ajudua and Justice Umukoro, the role/roles of each accomplice in the conspiracy will be outlined”..

He further alleged that the Director of Public Prosecution advice issued the state Ministry of Justice on the role played by Ajuduas’ on the alleged murder of his kinsman was not,but a cover up and which has no relevant to the case.

Crying for justice for the deceased and his family, Nwaezeigwe ,said,”the said legal advice issued by the state Ministry of Justice ,was a shameful one which can be re-visited and set aside for proper re-investigation to be carried out.

“The Governor and Chief Security Officer of Delta State Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa: over to you. The Hon. Chief Judge of Delta State Hon. Justice Theresa Diai: over to you. The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Muhammed Ali: over to you. The Chief Judge of the Federation and Chairman of National Judicial Council (NJC): over to you. The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation: over to you. And the vast majority of Nigerian citizens suffering under the yoke of injustice meted from above over to you.

“Above all,we the people of Delta State and Nigeria at large will like to hear from the Hon. Chief Judge of Delta State His Lordship,Justice Theresa Diai, the present state of this petition. We want to believe from her account that she is neither a breeder of travesty of justice nor in the pay-roll of the serial fraudster Mr. Fred Ajudua like her subaltern officers. The people of Delta State in general and Aniomaland in particular have a historic integrity to protect and we are waiting for this to be reflected from Hon. Justice Theresa Diai’s response to the above states of judicial banditry under her watch. We are waiting and watching. Nobody is above the law, and much as we are currently contending with Fulani banditry all over Nigeria, we will not allow judicial banditry to prevail in our land”.