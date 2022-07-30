Ibusa Community In Canada Mourns Multiple Death Of Members, Cancels Cultural Day Festival

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ibusa community (Delta State of Nigeria) in Canada have been thrown into mourning over the multiple deaths its members have experienced.

And because of this, the Ibusa Development Union, Canada branch has announced the cancellation of its Cultural Day activities earlier slated for Saturday July 30, 2022.

It was slated to have cultural displays, traditional dance and food exhibition and was to have held at Viceroy Banquet Hall, West Vaughan.

According to a statement by the Ibusa Community Development Union, “it’s with heavy heart we announce the cancellation of the Ibusa Cultural Day slated for Saturday July 30th.

“This decision is due to the recent unfortunate happenings in our midst. First, we lost a young promising Ibusa son; late Chibueze Momah, who was shot dead while at work.

“Then, a few days later, Anene and Amaechi Nwabuoku lost their mother back home at Ibusa, and whilst we were sympathizing with them, a most shocking and tragic thing happened, Amaechi and Ifunanya Nwabuoku’s last daughter was killed in an accident.

“The child, Mitchell Chukwudumebi Nwabuoku (Mimi), 4-year-old was struck and killed by a Go Train heading West from Dixie from the Dixie Station ground around 7:39 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. in the Dundas and Cawthra Rd. area.

“The flags at the city were lowered to half-mast to mourn the little girl, said the Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Brown. Investigation is still ongoing. Meanwhile, all these sad incidents happened within the space of four days.

“Without doubt, this is a sad and painful moment for every Ibusa son and daughter in Canada. We all share in the grief of these families, our hearts and prayers are with our sister Maureen Mrabure, aunty to late Chibueze, and the Nwabuokus who have been hit with a double tragedy.

“We will be announcing funeral dates for our two children, as soon as we are updated by immediate families. We call on all and sundry to donate their widow’s mite to the GoFundMe for Chibueze’s.

“We apologize to everyone that has bought ticket for the Cultural Day Event, the program will now hold on Saturday September 17th.

“We crave the prayers of all Nigerians for the Ibusa Community. May the Almighty God continue to grant these families, and our entire Ibusa community, the fortitude to bear the huge loss.”

