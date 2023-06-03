Ibori, Wike, Makinde Visit Tinubu In Aso Rock

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Report has it that the former governors of Rivers and Delta states, Nyesom Wike and James Ibori, respectively, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Makinde, Wike, and Ibori arrived at the State House at about 4:20 pm yesterday.

Recall that Tinubu and Ibori served as governors between 1999 and 2007.

There has been an unconfirmed rumour that Ibori may soon defect to the APC, whereas Wike and Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who formed the G-5 group of governors and worked against Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, during the just concluded presidential election.

Vanguard