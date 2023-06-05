Ibori Visits Osinbajo At Dental Clinic, Urges Him To Get Well Soon

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former governor of Delta State James Ibori met with ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday at a dental clinic.

He shared a photo of their meeting on social media.

Ibori congratulated Osinbajo on doing a “great job,” urging him to get his well-deserved rest.

“See who I ran into today at the Dentist. Congratulations Mr Vice President for a great job. Please enjoy your well-deserved peace & quiet out of public office,” he wrote.

On Friday, Ibori met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

He was joined by the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

