Published On: Thu, Nov 3rd, 2022

Ibori, Uduaghan, Manager, Edevbie, 52 Other Chieftains Shun Delta PDP Campaign Council Inauguration

LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-With report reaching Urhobotoday.com,  it is evident that the crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is far from over as the party’s National Leader, Chief James Ibori, the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Senator representing Delta South, Senator James Manager, Olorogun David Edevbie  and other party’s bigwigs today shunned the inauguration of Delta State PDP Campaign Management Committee.

Other notable party chieftains that snubbed the inauguration of the campaign council to support the governorship aspiration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori were the lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District and the only PDP senator in the upper legislative chamber, Sen. James Manager; the party’s governorship aspirant, Chief David Edevbie.

Other absentee political bigwigs include a former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, the party’s candidate for Delta North Senatorial District, Prince Ned Nwoko, members of the House of Representatives, commissioners, special advisers among others.

 

FULL LIST OF ABSENTEES:

 

  1. H.E Chief James Onanefe IBORI
  2. H.E. Emmanuel UDUAGHAN,
  3. Benjamin ELUE
  4. Amos UTUAMA
  5. Olorogun David Edevbie
  6. Peter Mrakpor
  7. James Ebiowou Manager
  8. Chief Patrick Egone
  9. Ovuozourie MACAULAY
  10. Hon. Peter Onwusanya
  11. Evance Ivwurhie
  12. Comrade Ingo  Isaiah Tam
  13. Robinson Ariyo
  14. Erhiateke Ibori
  15. Comrade Michael Akpobire
  16. Rt. Hon Leo Ogor
  17. Rt. Hon. Ossai N. Ossai
  18. Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu
  19. Rt Hon Monday Igbuya
  20. Hon Chiedu Ebie
  21. Sir Itiako Ikpokpo
  22. Chief Morrison Olori
  23. Chief Henry Nzekwe

24  Hon Larry Ezechi

  1. Hon Daniel Reyenieju
  2. Dr Isaac Akpoveta
  3. Timi Brisibe
  4. Chief Vincent Uduaghan
  5. Chief Godwin Abigor
  6. Chief Frank Omare
  7. Hon John Greatman Chukwuka

32  Odio Berkely Asiafa

  1. Chief Bright Oweikeyi
  2. Mr. Stanley Odali
  3. Chief Alade Odiri
  4. Hon Fred Ofume
  5. Hon Christopher Izu
  6. Chief Felix Ndukwe
  7. Hon John Aleh
  8. Sunny Areh
  9. Godwin Ejinyere
  10. Olorogun Esere Ejifoma
  11. Isaiah Ingo
  12. Florence Ayomanor
  13. Judith Enamuotor
  14. Amu Theodora
  15. Clement Ofuani
  16. Joe Iroro
  17. Mercy Almona Use
  18. Pastor Champion Kpateghe
  19. Hon Eloka Nwanze
  20. Uche Osadebe
  21. Ms Orode Uduaghan
  22. Engr Ologe Elijah
  23. Prince Walter Boyo

 

 

