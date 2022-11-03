Ibori, Uduaghan, Manager, Edevbie, 52 Other Chieftains Shun Delta PDP Campaign Council Inauguration

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-With report reaching Urhobotoday.com, it is evident that the crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is far from over as the party’s National Leader, Chief James Ibori, the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Senator representing Delta South, Senator James Manager, Olorogun David Edevbie and other party’s bigwigs today shunned the inauguration of Delta State PDP Campaign Management Committee.

Other notable party chieftains that snubbed the inauguration of the campaign council to support the governorship aspiration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori were the lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District and the only PDP senator in the upper legislative chamber, Sen. James Manager; the party’s governorship aspirant, Chief David Edevbie.

Other absentee political bigwigs include a former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, the party’s candidate for Delta North Senatorial District, Prince Ned Nwoko, members of the House of Representatives, commissioners, special advisers among others.

FULL LIST OF ABSENTEES:

H.E Chief James Onanefe IBORI H.E. Emmanuel UDUAGHAN, Benjamin ELUE Amos UTUAMA Olorogun David Edevbie Peter Mrakpor James Ebiowou Manager Chief Patrick Egone Ovuozourie MACAULAY Hon. Peter Onwusanya Evance Ivwurhie Comrade Ingo Isaiah Tam Robinson Ariyo Erhiateke Ibori Comrade Michael Akpobire Rt. Hon Leo Ogor Rt. Hon. Ossai N. Ossai Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu Rt Hon Monday Igbuya Hon Chiedu Ebie Sir Itiako Ikpokpo Chief Morrison Olori Chief Henry Nzekwe

24 Hon Larry Ezechi

Hon Daniel Reyenieju Dr Isaac Akpoveta Timi Brisibe Chief Vincent Uduaghan Chief Godwin Abigor Chief Frank Omare Hon John Greatman Chukwuka

32 Odio Berkely Asiafa