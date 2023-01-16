Ibori, Manager Attend Birthday Celebration Of APC Chieftain’s Wife In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Former Delta Governor Chief James Ibori was among political heavy weights of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that attended the reception of the 50th birthday anniversary of wife of notable Warri Kingdom Prince, Yemi Emiko, Princess Kathy at Brownhill Colosseum, Warri, Delta State.

Delta governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was represented by his running mate Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi at the grand occasion.

It was the first time Ibori made a public appearance since the kickoff of political campaigns for the forthcoming general polls.

The former Governor was accompanied by Delta South senator, James Manager; Warri Federal House of Representative member, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, among other PDP chieftains to the event.

Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; the Ovie of Agbon kingdom, HRM Ogurime-rime Ukori I, Michael Omeru; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwaste lll who was represented by some palace chiefs, were among traditional rulers who also graced the ceremony.

At a thanksgiving service at the Redemption Hall Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Effurun in Uvwie council area of the state, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, charged Christians to show gratitude to God in all circumstances.

Ooni who wowed the congregation with the rendition of the song ‘Every living soul, praise the Lord,’ stressed that being alive is reason enough to praise God.

Ooni of Ife further disclosed that he is a “deeply rooted” member of the RCCG and hoped it remained so.

In a vote of thanks, Prince Yemi Emiko, who is an APC chieftain, thanked the Ooni of Ife, Ovie of Agbon, the RCCG pastorate among other dignitaries for gracing the church service.

He explained that but for an emergency, the Olu of Warri and Senator Omo-Agege would have been present.Prince Emiko while extolling the virtues of the celebrant stated that his wife, Kathy, has among other life lessons, taught him the art of “sacrifice,” and has been a “stabilizing factor in his life”.

Garbed in a flamboyant gold-coloured attire, the celebrant, accompanied by her husband, children and other family members, danced heartily, as gospel songs were rendered during the thanksgiving proper, to God.

The Nation