Ibori Hails Daughter For Scaling Man-Made Hurdles To Get To House Of Reps

LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former governor of Delta State James Ibori has said that his daughter Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu scaled man-made hurdles to get to the House of Representatives.

Ibori stated this via an Instagram post on Wednesday morning in celebration of his daughter’s inauguration on Tuesday as a federal lawmaker.

He described her as his “friend and pride”.

“Rt. Honourable Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, my daughter, my friend, my pride! Congratulations. You made it to the House of Representatives. You defied all odds. You scaled all the man-made hurdles. To God be the glory,” he wrote.

In May 2022, Ibori-Suenu polled 46 votes against her rival, Ben Igbakpa, who scored 22 votes in the Peoples Democratic Party’s run-off primary election for the Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta.

Igbakpa was the incumbent legislator at the time and an associate of the then-governor Ifeanyi Okowa who fell out with Ibori.