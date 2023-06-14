1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Jun 14th, 2023

Ibori Hails Daughter For Scaling Man-Made Hurdles To Get To House Of Reps

IBORI AND HIS DAUGHTER

LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former governor of Delta State James Ibori has said that his daughter Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu scaled man-made hurdles to get to the House of Representatives.

Ibori stated this via an Instagram post on Wednesday morning in celebration of his daughter’s inauguration on Tuesday as a federal lawmaker.

He described her as his “friend and pride”.

“Rt. Honourable Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, my daughter, my friend, my pride! Congratulations. You made it to the House of Representatives. You defied all odds. You scaled all the man-made hurdles. To God be the glory,” he wrote.

In May 2022, Ibori-Suenu polled 46 votes against her rival, Ben Igbakpa, who scored 22 votes in the Peoples Democratic Party’s run-off primary election for the Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta.

Igbakpa was the incumbent legislator at the time and an associate of the then-governor Ifeanyi Okowa who fell out with Ibori.

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close