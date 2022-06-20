“I Want Replacement For My Burnt Tanker, Not Award”, Heroic Tanker Driver Appeals To Delta Govt

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ejiro Otarigho, a driver who drove a burning fuel tanker away from a community in Delta state, has demanded for a new vehicle.

Recall that Otarigho, had last week, drove his tanker which caught fire at a residential area to a river bank and this act earned him commendations from Nigerians, including the senate who have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to confer Otarigho with a “befitting national honour as he may deem fit for his extraordinary act of bravery, courage, and skill that prevented the loss of human lives and property on a massive scale”.

Reacting to this development, Otarigho while speaking with The Punch stated that he thought of hundreds of lives and property engulfing in flames due to the tanker and that spurred him to drive the truck to a location where there will be no disaster.

The 46-year-old who began the job of tanker driving about 12 years ago, stated that he had received a commendation from the Delta state government and he would prefer to have his tanker replaced instead of getting a national honour.

“I have received calls from them (Delta state government) but I am not interested in any national honour of any sort right now,” he said.

“I know God has brought me to a good place where my story is now being told. All I want is a replacement for my burnt tanker so I can go back to my job.

“I have just been at home and truck driving was the only way I fed. It has not been easy for me since I lost my tanker.”

Asked if he would like to get a new job and leave the dangerous business of tanker driving, he said, “of course, I will. It is a risky job”.

“Imagine if I had died that day, nothing would have been said of me. If the government has something better for me, I will do it without looking back. All I want is to be able to take care of myself and my family legitimately,” he said.

