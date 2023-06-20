I Never Thought Of Becoming Governor-Sheriff  Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Monday disclosed that he never thought of becoming governor when he joined politics in the 1990s.

Oborevwori said his major aim of joining politics was render service to his local people, adding however that by divine orchestration, he served as a member and Speaker of the state House of Assembly before his latest elevation as governor.

He was speaking in Asaba during a church thanksgiving service for his successful inauguration as governor as well as 60th birthday anniversary.

Oborevwori said he has every reason to thank God for protecting him even in his days of disobedience.

“God has been standing for me and protecting me. In my years of disobedience, He was there for me.

“I will consciously and intentionally honour Him at all times. Today, I am 60; I am healthy, strong, of sound mind with a wonderful family,” he said.

Meanwhile, the founding bishop of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has prayed for the governor to be successful and impactful as he administers Delta State.

Oyedepo in a personal letter congratulating Oborevwori on his diamond jubilee anniversary, noted that his triumph against all political battles were testimonies of God’s hand upon his life and family.

“Obviously, the continuous open doors granted to you in all areas of life is a testimony of the good hand of God upon your life and may you jealously guard your walk with God all through your days.

“As we all know, not everyone growing is ageing; while some are growing into new realms of impact, others are simply ageing away by the day.

“My prayer is that as your days, so shall your strength be and may your light continue to shine more and more until the end of time.

“Therefore as you celebrate your diamond jubilee l, may everything about your life turn diamond, ranging from your spiritual life, health, and family, and all that pertain to you.

“May your leadership era in Delta State be a most impactful and transforming one, in the name of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Oyedepo prayed.

