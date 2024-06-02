I Did Not See Myself As Sole Leader Of Delta State APC-Keyamo

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Minister of Aviation And Aerospace Development, Hon. Festus Keyaon has stated that, he would not be a sole leader of the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta state.

The minister made this known while addressing members of the One Delta APC ( A political media group of the party) at his office in Abuja.

The minister, stated clearly that, his interest as a leader in the party is to see to the growth and development of the party so as to ensure unity and peace within the party.

According to him, “unity and peace within the party, would ensure victory for the party in future elections. Electoral victory to him is more important than the title of “sole leader” of the party in the state.”

The Honourable Minister used the opportunity to call for unity among all leaders of the party saying although he is the highest appointed political office holder in the party, he does not see himself as the sole leader of the party but rather, one of the many leaders of the party.

He expressed confidence in the party becoming victorious at future elections and pleaded with all party faithfuls to remain steadfast and committed to the growth and development of the party.

He appreciated the group for the visit. He thanked them for the great works that they have been doing for the party and urged them to continue as reward would surely come.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Akpobome Rufus congratulated the minister for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government one year anniversary, appreciated him for the audience he granted them, thanked him for the great works that he is doing as a minister and declared their readiness to work with him towards uniting the party.

The meeting also had in attendance the Special Assistant to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace development on Political, Olorogun Voke Oshasha and Special Assistant to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace development on Media, Mr. Tunde Mahood.

Some members of the group that visited the Honourable minister are; Akpobome Rufus Ibebe,

Pedro Oyesi, Oghogho Orothoma, Pawinger Omonigharwe, Slyvester Oghenevwede, Anthony Olomu, Akpobo Umughare, Omoruan Joy, Innocent Akpojotor, Ese Esiri, Karo Oghogho, Adams Gloria just to mention but a few.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com