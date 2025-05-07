I Am The Original Nigerian, Not Anthony Joshua, Efe Ajagba Brags After Saudi Bout

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba has argued that Anthony Joshua should not be considered a real Nigerian.

Ajagba made this shocking comment after his fight against Congolese contender Martin Bakole ended in a dramatic majority draw at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on Sunday morning.

And while both fighters can still argue their case, the Ring suggested to Ajagba that Joshua might also be a contender.

In his response, Ajagba, 30, who suffered his only professional defeat to Frank Sánchez in 2021, told Ring Magazine that AJ is not a real Nigerian because he has not experienced Nigeria.

“Oh man,” Ajagba said. “I don’t think so. He’s not a real Nigerian.

“He might have just been there, and that’s where his parents came from, but for me, I’m the original Nigerian, to be honest. Not Joshua; that man has not experienced Nigeria. Almost all of his life has been spent in the UK; that’s why he hasn’t experienced it.

“He just goes there for social media content. It’s ok, it’s all good—but I’m the original Nigerian.

“In Africa, Nigeria is always No. 1 when it comes to sport, and I’m the original Nigerian. That’s what it’s all about—I’ve got power, and I’ve got skills.”

SportingLife

