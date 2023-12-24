1 2 3 4 5
Humanitarian Ministry Takes Advocacy On Rural Vocational Skills Acquisition To C/River’s Muslim Communities 

LAGOS DECEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A department in the  Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Programmes, the Rural Vocational Skill Acquisition Programme (RVSAP), has commenced advocacy and sensitization to inform Nigerians about the renewed hope of  President  Tinubu’s led Government to Hausa Communities in Cross Rivers State 

National Programme Manager, ‘South’ Mr. Portrait Peterson, made this known when he led his team to the Muslim Communities  in Cross River State where they were warmly received by the Ummah.

The Programme manager and his team were welcome by the Imams and Scholars at different locations in Calabar, including Calabar Road, Bogobiri and other locations, commended the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta  Edu for appointing Mr Peterson as the programme Manager,RVSAP.

Led by Imam Abdulaziz Akere, and Imam Kabeer  Olowolayemo, the  Muslim Scholars said, Nigerians truly need rural transformation through  skill acquisition and vocational training as part of poverty reduction strategy.

The Muslim Ummah said the large turn out of the community members  within the short period of invitation was a testimony that citizens, especially the Muslim Communities are expectant  as part of the renewed hope agenda.

Speaking earlier, the Programme Manager, Rural Vocational and Skill Acquisition Programme (RVSAP),Mr Portrait Peterson, said the programme provide  equal opportunities for all beneficiaries.

He explained that the programme will not  only  remove them from the  Poverty index bracket but  also  make them to be self reliance and employer of  labour when completed the training with start-up packs.

“While we recognize the need for inclusivity, we extend this gesture through the various religoius units and faith groups to ensure collectivity of all Nigerians irrespective of where they reside.

“The programme will bridge the gap between different segments of our society to promote economic transformation and growth as well as stimulating social development in Nigeria” he explained.

The Vocation and Skills Acquisition  training Programme includes; sanitary pad making, tailoring, carpentry, automobile repairs, make up/gele tying, hairdressing/barbing, plumbing, phone repair, solar installation, electrical installation, masonry/tiling, graphic design, welding and fabrication, sheabutter production, cinematography, fish/ppultry farming, palm oil production, aluminium works, soap/cream making, shoe/bag making, tie and dye, painting and decoration, catering, among others

 

