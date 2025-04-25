Human Right Lawyer Akpodiete Congratulates Oborevwori For Dumping PDP For APC

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human Right Lawyer and All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain, Prince Christmas Akpodiete has congratulated Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori for dumping Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

Akpodiete who made the congratulatory message while speaking with our reporter from Abuja said the need to wrestle the state back through the ballot has now been put to rest because of this recent event.

He noted that Governor Oborevwori was already doing well in Delta state in terms of infrastructural and human capital development.

While welcoming the new development, the APC Chieftain advised that all hands should be on deck by working together towards President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwor re-election i in 2027.

