Human Right Activist Shuns Delta PDP Campaign Team Nomination

LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A rights activist in Delta State, Comrade Victor Ojei, has rejected his nomination as part of the Peoples Democratic Party campaign team in the state.

Ojei, whose name appeared in the PDP campaign list published in one of the national dailies on Monday, said he rejected the party nomination because of public interest.

In a letter titled ‘Open letter of declination of nomination’, addressed to the Delta State PDP Chairman in Asaba, Delta State, which copied the Chairman, Delta State PDP Campaign Council, Old Anwai Road, Asaba, Delta State on Monday, the activist thanked the party for the nomination to serve in the campaign council.

“I Thank you for finding me worthy to serve in the Delta State PDP Campaign Council but I have to reject it due to the larger public I represent.

“My name is Comrade Victor Ojei, popularly called Wong Box. My name is number 92 in the newspaper publication of October 31st 2022, Media Publicity Team for Delta PDP Campaign Council.

“I say thank you for this wonderful media opportunity to serve the people of Delta State through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“As the Public Relations Officer with Delta State Coalition of Civil Societies NGOs and Media on Covid-19 Taskforce, this also positions me to have a duty of care for the masses interest generally, it will be unfair if I am to represent sectional interests of the people,” the letter read.

