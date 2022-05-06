Human Right Activist, Omirhobo Calls For Signing Of Petition For Cancellation Of NIN, NIMC Act

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 6TH (NEWSRNAGERS)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has demanded for for the signing of petition from Nigerians for cancellation of National Identity Number (NIN) and the repeal of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC ) Act, 2007 because both have failed to fight crime and instead invaded the privacy of Nigerian citizens and thereby exposing them to human rights violations by the Government.

He alleged in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com that millions of illegal aliens now possess NIN, making it not a credible database and true representation of the demography of Nigeria.

He argued that with the incessant breakdown of the NIMC portal, it is extremely difficult for government and private organisations alike to render essential services to the public and thereby making life hard and unbearable for Nigerians.

“If the Identity Cards Act, 2006 and the National Identity Register (NIR) of the United Kingdom which the NIMC Act and NIN were copied after have respectively been invalidated and repealed by the United Kingdom since 2011 for failure to fight crime and for being used to violate the fundamental rights of British citizens by the police , then what is the Nigerian government waiting for before cancelling the NIN and repealing the NIMC Act?

“Kindly sign this petition to help safeguard the fundamental rights of Nigerians from being violated by the government and its agencies. To preserve Nigeria’s demography. To save public funds from being wasted and misappropriated in the guise of the maintenance of an unreliable and expensive NIMC portal and to provide enabling environment for seamless business transactions and the rendering of services by government agencies , banks , telecom firms etc for our collective wellbeing and betterment.

“To start a petition of your own, click the link below:

“https://www.change.org/p/petition-for-the-cancellation-of-the-nin-and-repeal-of-the-nimc-act?recruiter=1264219965&recruited_by_id=01bcaeb0-cd3b-11ec-b240-47a749b4611a&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=share_petition&utm_medium=whatsapp&utm_content=washarecopy_33252081_en-GB%3A4,” he instructed.