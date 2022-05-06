1 2 3 4 5
Human Right Activist, Omirhobo Calls For Signing Of Petition For Cancellation Of NIN, NIMC Act

LAGOS MAY 6TH (NEWSRNAGERS)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has demanded for for the signing of petition from Nigerians for cancellation of  National Identity Number (NIN)  and   the repeal of the National  Identity Management Commission (NIMC ) Act, 2007  because both   have failed to fight crime and instead invaded the privacy of Nigerian citizens  and thereby exposing them to human rights violations by the Government.

He alleged in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com  that  millions of illegal aliens now possess  NIN, making it not a credible database and true representation of the demography of Nigeria.

He argued that with the incessant breakdown of the NIMC  portal,  it is extremely difficult for  government and private organisations alike to render essential services to the public and  thereby making life hard and unbearable for Nigerians.

“If the  Identity Cards Act,  2006 and  the National Identity Register (NIR) of the United Kingdom  which the NIMC Act and NIN  were copied after have respectively been invalidated and repealed by the  United Kingdom since 2011 for failure to fight crime and for being used to  violate  the fundamental rights of British citizens by the police ,   then what is the Nigerian government waiting for before cancelling  the NIN and repealing the NIMC Act?

“Kindly  sign this petition  to help  safeguard the fundamental rights of Nigerians from being violated  by the government and its agencies. To  preserve Nigeria’s demography. To  save public funds from being wasted and misappropriated in the guise  of the maintenance of  an unreliable and expensive  NIMC portal and to  provide enabling environment  for seamless business transactions and the rendering of services by  government agencies  , banks , telecom firms etc for our collective  wellbeing and betterment.

“To start a petition of your own, click the link below:

https://www.change.org/p/petition-for-the-cancellation-of-the-nin-and-repeal-of-the-nimc-act?recruiter=1264219965&recruited_by_id=01bcaeb0-cd3b-11ec-b240-47a749b4611a&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=share_petition&utm_medium=whatsapp&utm_content=washarecopy_33252081_en-GB%3A4,”  he instructed.

 

