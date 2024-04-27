How Two Men Were Arrested Over Murder Of Girlfriend And Wife’s Friend In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two men for murder.

DSP Bright Edafe while narrating the story, advised Nigerians to avoid destructive anger.

He gave the advice on Friday, April 26, 2024, while giving an update on the two suspects arrested for the murder of two women in the state.

One of the suspects, Raphael Egbo, 20, was arrested for the murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Jessica Uzowanne, in Ozore, the headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the PPRO, the deceased, who was under the influence of drugs while fighting with her boyfriend, attacked him with a knife. The suspect retaliated by stabbing Jessica in her shoulder.

“Among these suspects paraded were two suspects both involved in suspected murder cases. The first one happened in Ozoro where the girlfriend suspected of being under the influence of drugs while fighting with the boyfriend, used a knife to cut him in his hands, the boy retaliated and stabbed the girlfriend in her shoulder. Guess what? She bled to death, and the guy is facing a murder charge. Call it self-defence, that’s for the court to decide,” Edafe said.

The second suspect, Nicholas Charles stabbed his wife’s friend, Ngozi Sharon William to death in Asaba.

According to the spokesperson, the incident happened after Ngozi informed Nicholas’ wife that her husband was asking her out.

“In another instance here in Asaba, a lady who visited a family friend told the wife that the husband had been asking her out, the wife called and confronted the husband who got angry and asked the girl to leave their house. Instead, she went to the kitchen, and the man followed her, one thing led to the other, the man stabbed the lady and she also died. The man is going for murder charges. I repeat call it self-defence, it’s for the court to decide. My reason for narrating this story is for us to be guided, and manage our temper very well to avoid being in this kind of situation. A word is enough for the wise,” the PPRO added.

