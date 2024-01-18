How Driver Who Absconds With Coy Vehicle From Warri Was Arrested In Lagos

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Detectives attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Lagos has apprehended a fleeing company driver from Delta State and two others over a stolen company vehicle in Lagos.

Two accomplices were also arrested along with the suspects, while attempting to sale the vehicle in Epe area of Lagos.

Identified as Ibrahim Babangida, a 35-year old suspect from Bida, Niger State, the suspect was said to have been employed as a driver at SKECC Nigeria Limited, a Warri-based construction company on the 31st December 2023 and assigned to convey company items to Sapele Staff Quarters.

Having delivered the goods, he was said to have eloped with the vehicle and headed to Epe, Lagos State to link up with his syndicate members with intent to sell the vehicle off for =N=10M (Ten Million Naira).

The Assistant Inspector General of Police FCID Annex, Alagbon Lagos AIG Idowu Owohunwa who paraded the suspects today, identified the two other suspects as Wilson Onobukoko and Daniel Paul.

The Police Public Relations Officer ASP Mayegun Aminat, who represented the AIG disclosed that all the suspects have confessed to the crime, adding that the stolen vehicle with Reg. No. WWR 846 AH along with its original documents were also recovered.

Her words, ” On 1st January, 2024, at about 0800hrs, the operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (Annex) Lagos, conducted an intelligence-led undercover operation which led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Babangida, a 35year old suspect from Bida, Niger State in the course of finalizing the disposal of a stolen Toyota Pick-up van in Lagos.

” Upon his arrest, Ibrahim Babangida confessed to intending to dispose the vehicle through his contact whom he identified as Emmanuel Olalekan, a Mechanic at Epe, Lagos State who is currently at large.

” He also indicated that Emmanuel Olalekan who had knowledge of his crime, linked him with Wilson Onobukoko and Daniel Paul for purpose of sourcing buyers for the stolen vehicle. It was in the course of colluding with the duo to find appropriate buyers that undercover police detectives from FCID (Annex) Lagos swooped on him, arrested him and recovered the stolen vehicle from him.

” Ibrahim Babangida was employed as a driver at SKECC Nigeria Limited, Warri-based construction company on the 31st December 2023 and one of his first tasks by his employers was for him to convey company items to Sapele Staff Quarters. Upon delivering the goods, however, he stole the vehicle in his charge and headed to Epe, Lagos State to link up with his syndicate members with intent to sell the vehicle off for =N=10M (Ten Million Naira).

“Wilson Onobukoko and Daniel Paul have been arrested and they also confessed to the crime. The stolen vehicle with Reg. No. WWR 846 AH along with its original documents were also recovered. Detectives of this Department are in contact with Delta State Police Command towards transferring the suspects and the stolen vehicle to them for conclusive investigation and prosecution.

“AIG Idowu Owohunwa assures that under his watch, FCID Alagbon, Lagos will continue to deploy intelligence-led policing model in the advancement of the investigation, crime detection and crime prevention mandates of the Department in line with the charge of the Inspector General of Police.”

