How Delta Policeman Kill Fellow Officer Over Argument Of N20,000 Bribe

LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has arrested and detained four officers attached to the Anti-Kidnap Squad, for allegedly shooting dead their colleague, one inspector Chidi, around ADP, Ibusa Road, near Asaba, in Oshimili North Local Council of the state.

The Guardian learnt that the killing occurred on Monday at about 6:30p.m .during an argument between the policemen and a commercial driver over the collection of N20,000 bribe. The driver, one Nicholas, said he was stopped at a checkpoint by the policemen, who demanded N50, 000, while he was driving from Ibusa to Asaba in search of fuel.

He said: “As I was returning at about 5:30 p.m., I met a team of policemen along the Ibusa Road, Asaba and they stopped me for a search. After checking my car and particulars as demanded, nothing incriminating was found in me and all my car documents were up to date. But still, they demanded N50,000 from me or I would be arrested and detained.

“All my pleas fell on deaf ears as they insisted that I must give them N50,000. I told them I don’t have money with me here, and they asked how much do I have? For fear of being arrested, I told them, I had N20,000 at home. “ Immediately I said that, two of them were asked to follow me home to collect the N20,000. On our way to Ibusa, my car ran out of fuel and it stopped. Then, an argument ensued between us. And they started shouting at me.

“At this point, one of the policemen shot my rear tyre and that attracted a crowd of people. Even some soldiers passing by stopped, and the crowd increased. Some of them asked the policemen to allow me to go, since I did not commit any offence, but they refused. After shooting my tyre, I said I would not go anywhere again. As the argument continued, the policeman, who shot my tyre was about to raise his gun again when it fired and the bullet hit his colleague directly in the head. He died on the spot. ”

“Following the killing everywhere scattered. Then, we all started running and falling on each other, to escape from being killed by the policeman who held on to his gun.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

