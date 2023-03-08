How Delta Police Rescue Abducted Victim, Kill Suspected Kidnapper In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police operative has rescued an abducted victim and killed one of the suspected abductors in Isoko Community of Ozoro, Delta State.

Narrating how the abducted victim was rescued in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said

“On the 06/03/2023 at about 0015hrs, the DPO Ozoro Division received a distress call that one man (name withheld) was kidnapped and is being conveyed in his Toyota Corolla car and that the kidnappers were along Akiweh express heading towards Ozoro town.

“ The DPO Ozoro Division, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, swiftly mobilized and led a combined team of Police and vigilantes from Ozoro and Akiweh communities. They created a partial hold up on the road and were conducting intensive stop and search when they sighted the said Toyota Corolla car.

“In a bid to stop the vehicle, the driver made a U-turn in an attempt to escape but the team gave them a hot chase, demobilized the vehicle, which precipitated the suspects to abandon the victim and fled to the bush while firing at the Police.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects later identified as Oghene Fejiro ‘m’ 27yrs of Oleh was arrested with gunshot injuries, one cut-to-size double barrel gun, two (2) live cartridges were recovered and the kidnapped victim who is from Effurun was rescued unhurt and his Toyota car recovered.

“The injured suspect was taken to the general hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the syndicate.”