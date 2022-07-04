How Delta Police Neutralise Five Suspected Armed Robbers, Seize Arms, Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Police operative has neutralized five suspected armed robbers in Warri and Asaba, Delta State intercepting arms and ammunitions.

Urhobotoday.com learnt that on 01/07/2022, Operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Warri surveillance team while on Aberdeen patrol along lower Erejuwa Street in Warri, received a distress call that suspected armed robbery gang were terrorizing Igbudu market/old welfare.

The teams acting on this distress, moved to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the police took to their heels, and the team went after them.

Police source revealed that somewhere around old welfare road, the hoodlums went into a gun duel with the Operatives, but could not withstand the superior firepower of the police, adding that during the gun duel, five of the hoodlums sustained serious gunshot injuries while, two locally made cut-to-size single barrel guns, three rounds of expended cartridges, three (3) rounds of live cartridges and one dagger were recovered from them. The injured suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to the hospital.

In another development, following series of complaints from members of the public, about the activities of some hoodlums who attack innocent residents in Asaba, especially around Ezenie axis, DLA, Summit Road, and other areas within the Asaba metropolis, rob them of their phones, money, and other belongings.

The Commissioner of Police detailed some tactical teams on a round the clock patrol within Asaba and its environs, with a view to arresting those perpetrating the act.

On 30/6/2022 at about 0230hrs, operatives of the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on visibility patrol along Ezenei Street Asaba, sighted four suspicious looking young men in a parked mini bus without registration number. When the team advanced towards them to find out their identity, they zoomed off towards Asaba-Benin Expressway.

The operatives gave them a tireless chase till they got to Issele-Asagba in Aniocha South LGA. The team while trying to double cross the vehicle were faced with stiff resistance from the hoodlums, who ran into the Police van, abandoned the vehicle and fled into adjoining bush while firing at the policemen.

Their action confirmed the suspicion of the operatives who followed them into the bush while exchanging gunshot. Consequently, one of the suspect sustained gunshot injury while others escaped with bullet wounds.

One cut-to-size English double barrel, one locally made pistol, six expended cartridges, two live cartridges and a big iron cutter were recovered.

The injured suspect was taken to Agbor General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment. Effort is on top gear arrest the other fleeing members of the gang while Investigation is ongoing.