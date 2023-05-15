How Delta Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Of  Ughelli Couple, Others

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 15TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Revelation has emerged on how Delta State police operatives arrested the kidnappers who abducted Ughelli couple, Mr and Mrs Okutonye Efetobore on 27/04/2023 in Ughellli town,Delta State and collected N1m before their release.

Thus, in his effort to ensure that the kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass who reiterated the Command’s commitment to an effective, intelligence driven and community based policing to ensure that Deltans sleep with two eyes closed directed the Command Decoy squad to embark on an intelligence led investigation and ensure that the kidnappers were arrested and brought to book.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, on 11/05/2023, at about 2315hrs, operatives of the command Decoy squad led by the commander, Asp Julius Robinson acting on credible intelligence gathered, embarked on a sting operation and arrested one Emmanuel James of Otor-Udu, Ughelli South LGA, who is suspected to be the leader of the gang.

On 12/05/2023, at about 0230hrs, the suspect led the operatives to Ejewu community, Udu LGA and arrested the syndicate driver, one Ejiro Peter ‘m’ aged 25yrs, a native of Kokori community in Ethiope East LGA. They confessed to their involvements in series of armed robbery, kidnapping operations in Ughelli and Warri which includes the kidnap of Mr and Mrs Okutonye Efetobore on 27/04/2023, at Ughellli town and a ransom of one million naira was paid before the couple was released.

On 12/05/2023, the suspects led the operatives to another notorious member of their criminal gang whose real name is unknown but fondly called “oh lord” at Egbike area in Udu. The suspect, upon sighting the police, engaged them in a gun duel and escaped through the ceiling of his apartment with bullet injuries. When his apartment was searched, a bag containing a locally fabricated pistol and three (03) rounds of 7.62 AK47 live ammunition were recovered.

Delta state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DRSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement to Urhobotoday.com said manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.

In a related development, on 05/05/2023, at about 1730hrs, operatives of the Command State Anti Cult Unit (SACU), while on a joint operation with Dragon patrol, safer highway, raiders squad, RRS at Afisere /Ughelli, they arrested the duo of Tega Precious and Ebi Marvelloveous, one revolver pistol two live ammunition were recovered from them. Suspects confessed to be members of Neo black movement (NBM) cult group.

The suspects led the operatives to their hideout, where two pump action guns, two double barrel guns, one single barrel gun, and sixteen live cartridges, were recovered. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing.

Furthermore, the Command recorded another success on 12/5/2023 in Agbarho when operatives of Agbarho Police station were on stop and search duty when they sighted a red GLK Mercedes benz and flagged down the vehicle, the suspect on sighting the Police quickly highlighted from the Benz GLK 350 with reg. number WWR 441 MD and escaped into the bush. The vehicle was recovered to the station and searched during which, a phone number which turned out to be the phone number of owner of the vehicle was seen, and when he was contacted, he confirmed that the car was stolen from him at gun point on 11/5/2023.

Similarly, on 11/5/2023 at about 1300 hours, operatives of Dragon 19 and 20, while on stop and search duty along Ughelli-Patani expressway, flagged down a Toyota Camry with reg no. ABC 810 DK, the suspect jumped out from the vehicle and escaped into the bush. The vehicle was recovered, and investigations so far revealed that it was snatched at gun point on 10/5/2023 in Sapele. Manhunt for the suspects is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State command, CP Wale Abass as assured Delta residents that the command will be working round the clock to ensure that anyone terrorizing the state will be arrested and brought to justice.