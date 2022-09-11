How 17-Year-Old Boy Escapes From Kidnappers In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 17-year-old boy miraculously escaped from the hands of kidnappers in Sapele, Delta State, on Thursday while trying to give them direction to their destination.

The boy identified as Kayode Adeniyi narrated his ordeal to newsmen that he met the kidnappers in the afternoon along Ugbeyiyi Road in Sapele.

The strangers asked for direction from him and he obliged. They then pleaded with him to take them to the place and he agreed after much pestering.

On getting to Esiri Avenue by Ugbeyiyi road, a red Spider car pulled over and the strangers entered the car.

As he was looking at these happenings, the car slowed down and pulled over.

One of the strangers then beckoned him to come and collect some cash as appreciation for giving them direction.

On getting to the car, he was forced inside and the car zoomed off.

Kayode said his pocket was searched for valuables, his two phones were taken cum his wrist watch, all these while the strangers were reciting an incantation.

Kayode said they dropped him off along Sapele/Warri road by Rainoil Filling Station and asked him to count up to 17 electric poles from the filling station before looking back otherwise he would die.

By the time he was through with the counting, the kidnappers had escaped.

Mr. Smart Adeniyi, the Father of Kayode, was full of thanks to God for this miraculous encounter.

According to him, his son was already at their mercy but it could only be the hand work of God for them to have released him unhurt.

Mr. Adeniyi called on all to be very careful in times like these and be vigilant when dealing with strangers or accepting gifts from strangers.

Adeniyi added that the strangers that abducted his son could be thieves, or ritualists and since their activities are beginning to increase in the town, everyone needs to be careful. (Delta State News Bulletin)