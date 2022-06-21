Hospital Management Allegedly Seizes One-Month-Old Baby Over Medical Bill In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A one month old baby has been allegedly detained at a private hospital over non payment of medical bills in Ekurede Urhobo Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to a source, the nursing mother whose child was sick a week after she put to birth, took her new born baby girl to the Warri Central Hospital where the baby was admitted and was later referred to the Teaching Hospital at Oghara.

The parents of the baby decided to visit a private hospital at Ekurede Urhobo Community where the baby was admitted and treatment was administered on her.

It was gathered that during the course of treatment, series of tests were carried out to ascertain the cause of her sickness.

According to the source, the sickness became serious that the baby did several blood transfusion and she also fell into coma and was on Oxygen support for 10 days to revive her.

After being admitted for three weeks with treatment administered on her, the baby got well, but has incured sound and healthy incured a medical bill of Nine N935,000 which the parents could not pay.

The Hospital management allegedly detained the baby, pending when the medical bill would be paid by the parents.

It was also gathered that the mother was not allowed to sleep in the hospital at night, leaving the baby in the care of the nurses on duty.

Delta Bulletin