Horror As Warri-Itakpe Train Breaks Down In Kogi ‘Evil Forest’

LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a harrowing travel experience on Tuesday, a commuter heading to Abuja shared how he and fellow train passengers were stranded deep in a forest in Kogi State after their train broke down, forcing them into an hours-long trek through unfamiliar terrain.

In a video shared by the traveller, Marxist activist Kola Edokpayi explained that after failing to secure a flight to Abuja, he opted to travel by train from Agbor to Itakpe in Kogi State as part of his journey to the capital.

However, the journey took an unexpected turn when the train reportedly developed technical issues in a remote part of Kogi, which was described as an “evil forest”—a place without mobile network coverage.

The area is known to be frequented by armed herders and their cattle.

“We became apprehensive,” the passenger recounted. “We were stranded in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by forest and with no idea how long the repair would take. So, we decided to start trekking.”

According to him, the passengers began what he described as an “endurance trek” in a bid to reach the nearest train station or town.

“We’ve been trekking for more than three hours, and we’re still on the move,” he said during the ordeal.

In a surprising twist, he praised the “Fulani herders” encountered in the forest, noting that they were “remarkably friendly” and even assisted the stranded passengers in navigating the unfamiliar territory.

“The Fulani herders we met were very helpful. Contrary to the fear many of us had, they guided us and showed kindness throughout the walk,” he added.

The traveller called on the Federal Government to be more proactive in maintaining trains and ensuring the safety of passengers.

“Airlines cancel flights without notice, roads are unsafe due to kidnappers and poor conditions, and now trains are breaking down in forests. May God continue to help us in this country,” he said.

On March 28, 2022, heavily armed terrorists attacked a passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna, killing at least eight people, injuring many others, and abducting over 60 passengers in a brazen act that shocked the nation.

The train, carrying around 362 passengers, was targeted around 7:45 PM near Katari, a rural community in Kaduna State.

The attackers first detonated explosives on the tracks, causing the train to derail.

After the derailment, gunmen opened fire on the train, killing passengers and security personnel on board.

Survivors recounted how the attackers forced their way into the train and abducted dozens of people, whisking them away into the surrounding bush.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended operations on the route indefinitely following the attack.

The federal government came under intense criticism over the incident, with many questioning the security arrangements around the country’s rail infrastructure.

Families of the abducted passengers protested repeatedly, demanding government action.

The kidnapped passengers were held in captivity for months, with videos released by the terrorists showing them pleading for help.

Negotiations and ransom payments were reportedly involved in securing the release of most victims in batches over several months.

The final set of abducted passengers was released in October 2022 after over six months in captivity.

The Abuja-Kaduna train attack led to delays in rail infrastructure projects and a decline in public confidence in rail travel as a safe alternative to Nigeria’s dangerous highways.

Saharareporters

