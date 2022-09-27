Hope For Humanity Initiative Honours Dantes, Hails Ifeanyi  Okowa

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A humanitarian organization known as Hope for humanity Initiative is set to honour Patriot Dantes Odogwu, one of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s special assistant on media.

Dantes Odogwu, again emerged as the ‘Man of the year’ in the Hope for Humanity Initiative award.

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta state Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa was voted ahead of four other nominees in a two week Humanitarian Award voting exercise.

In a letter dated, Friday 23rd September 2022, the organization wrote:

“Dear Dantes,

On behalf of Hope For Humanity Initiative, we write to appreciate your sterling contributions to youths empowerment with solemn attestations cutting across states in Nigeria.

Your ingenuity for poverty alleviation through payment of stipend to a rising number of Deltans/ Nigerians through your Every Little Helps foundation, is recognized and appreciated by us.

The idea of strengthening the faith of Nigerians, with a view to staying strong due to the harsh economic reality in our country is unprecedented. You have also given economic empowerment to countless number of persons which is in tanderm with the spirit of humanity that our organization promotes.

We make bold to appreciate the Delta state Governor, His Excellency Senator Ifeanyi Okowa whose prosperity agenda has served as a vehicle for advancing your touch and love for humanity. Your inclusion in his government is a value plus that has in no little measure driven his prosperity agenda to the doorsteps of the common man.

In recognition of your etch on humanity development vis-a-vis poverty alleviation efforts, you are humbly listed for an honour as 2022 Man of the year HOPE FOR HUMANITY INITIATIVE.

Accept our congratulations”

This award of honour is coming after he beat two other contestants in an online voting exercise early this year to emerge 2022 Humanitarian Intervention Icon in the African Leadership & Social Development Impacts Award by Revive Africa Initiative.

The Delta State New Media (Social Media) Award 2022 third edition has also written, notifying him of an award as “Best Leader in Humanitarian & Selfless Service” billed for October 25th, a justification of the Okowa’s prosperity effect.