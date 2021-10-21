Hoodlums Attack Delta School, Kill Female Student, Set Principal Office, Car Ablaze

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A female student of Ogume grammar school, Ogume in Ndokwa west council area of Delta State has lost her life while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when hoodlums invaded the school with all kinds of weapons.

Although no reason was given for the attack, the invaders suspected to be cultists descended heavily on the principal before she was rushed to the general hospital, Kwale for treatment.

The school’s ICT centre, principal’s office, her car and the administrative office amongst others were razed down by the rampaging cultists.

Meanwhile, the state government, on Wednesday, announced the immediate closure of the school till further notice following last week attack.

The State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, flanked by the member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the State House of Assembly and House Committee chairman on education, Hon Charles Emetulu, disclosed this in Asaba during a meeting held with the leaders of Ogume community.

Mrs Ezewu said that the decision of the state government to close the school was in the best interest of the community and the state in general as it was designed to guarantee the safety of teachers and students of the school.

The commissioner lamented that the whole structure and learning materials in the school were destroyed.

While calling on the community to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book in order to serve as a deterrent to others, Mrs Ezewu urged leaders and all stakeholders in the community to show genuine commitment towards rebuilding the school so as to encourage the state government.

In his remarks, a member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Charles Emetulu, who frowned at the unwholesome attitude of the miscreants added that there was no longer any structure for learning in the school after the burning down of the school.

Hon Emetulu who described the incident as sad and unfortunate said that the school was one of the best equipped secondary schools in the area with a modern science laboratory and ICT centre as well as teaching and learning materials.

In their separate remarks, the representative of the Okpala-Uku of Ogbe-Ogume community, His Royal Eminence, Dr Valentine Akpati, the chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) for the school, Chief Emeka Ogeleka, and the chairman of Ogbe-Ogume Community Development Committee, Chief Kenneth Ogeleka, commended the government.

Tribune