Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Aged Woman Along East-West Road In Agbarho Community

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A hit-and-run driver on Saturday killed an aged woman along the East-West road by Orido junction in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

DAILY POST reports that sympathizers and other road users are having a glimpse of the lifeless body of the deceased while the police are yet to arrive at the scene of the accident.

The deceased was said to be at the corner of the road waiting to cross to the other side before the speeding car knocked her down.

Details later…

Dailypost