History Made As Uvwie Monarch Confers Chieftaincy Title  On Elder Aminu Of Ika Kingdom (PHOTOS)

LAGOS JUNE 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-History was made recently when the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe 1 has honoured Chief Aminu Joel Ndidi who hailed from the family of late Chief Stephen Aminu and Mrs Comfort Aminu of lhogbe quarter Agbor-Obi Kingdom in Delta State with a chieftaincy title.

The event was glamorous one and celebration of joy for the people of Ika Agbor Kingdoms being first in history as their industrial son, Aminu Ndidi Joel was honour with chieftain title which is expected to usher peace, harmony, love and collaboration of rich culture between the two great community in Delta state.

Speaking to journalists after the conferment of the title of ‘Uvwiefome R’ Uvwie’ meaning the land is good unto me and it is blessed, Elder Aminu who said the event means a lot to him said, “it is a great honour and privilege for his conferment as one of the Chief in Uvwie Kingdom by his Royal Majestic Dr Emmanuel Sideso Abe 1.

“ My message to the people there is that I will continue to do more and pray to people and also let the world know that Uvwie is a bless land. I will continue to praise the land and Uvwie sons and daughters.”

Prominent Uvwie chiefs who were on courtesy visit to the home of Chief Aminu Ndidi Joel after the conferment of the title were Chief Ireruke Temabo, Chief Tony Etute Ugboduma , Chief Austine Tivere Ukuwrere , Chief Sunday Edeki and Chief Emakpo among others.

Going back to the memory lane, Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu was born in Agbor to the family of late Chief Stephen Aminu and Mrs. Comfort Aminu both of Ihogbe Quarters, Agbor-Obi, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State. The young Elder Aminu completed his primary education at the Nosirere Primary School, Agbor, Delta State, where he was renowned for winning the best Handwriting Award, before proceeding to Gbenoba Grammar School, Agbor where he also obtained his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate, bagging the award for best Handwriting again.

Upon the completion of his secondary education, Elder Aminu sojourned to Warri, Delta State where he became a spare part dealer. He do buy spare parts from Lagos which he sells at Warri. Luck being on his side, Elder Aminu got employment under Chevron Nigeria Plc. He became conscious of the importance of education while working in Chevron and decided to enroll in part time degree course in Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State where he finally obtained Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with Honours.

Upon graduating from the University, Elder Aminu joined one of the multinational oil and gas exploration and production companies in Nigeria, while venturing into business at the same time. He is also the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Ndievelyn Limited, a company majoring in the distribution of Dangote Cement in South-South region of Nigeria, and sales of all types of building materials and general contractor.

Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu has impacted is his immediate communities both in the area of leadership and service both in Agbor and Uvwie. In this regard, he is senior member of the OTU OKIRORO (decision makers of Agbor Kingdom) where HRM, the Dein KIAGBOREKUZI I the Dein of Agbor Kingdom is the life Patron. Elder Aminu was also the immediate past secretary of ITU NWA FE NE DI (Agbor General Community, Warri Branch), Patron, Ika Ladies Uvwie/Warri Branch, Patron, IME OBI Secondary School, Agbor, Obi, member Klassic Club of Nigeria, Uvwie/Warri branch, Divisional Member, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC amongst others.

Elder Aminu also has a track record of contributing to the development of Uvwie Kingdom. As Chairman of Aka Avenue Community, Elder Aminu successfully saw the development of the community both in the areas of road, security and light. It is not surprising therefore that Elder Aminu has taken the responsibility of doing same as the current Chairman of the Praise Estate Landlord’s Association currently benefitting from his leadership strides in the area of road construction, security and light of the estate.

Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu is an Elder of the Christ Chosen Church of God, Effurun, and he is happily married to his lovely, amiable wife, Mrs. Evelyn Aminu, a Deaconess of the Christ Chosen Church of God. The marriage is blessed with four lovely children.

As a community leader, Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu believes in service to God and Humanity, equality and fairness

Long Live Uvwie Kingdom, Long Live Agbor Community, Long Live Delta State, and Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.